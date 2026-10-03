IND vs WI: Jewel Andrew taken to hospital for X-ray
What's the story
West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew was taken to the hospital for an X-ray after injuring his finger during the ongoing third ODI against India at New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. The incident happened on the last ball of India's innings' 36th over when Naman Dhir hit a well-timed shot off West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie toward cover. Here's more.
Partnership disrupted
Andrew suffers finger injury while taking a catch
Andrew, who was stationed at cover, took a clean catch to end a dangerous 65-run partnership.
Dhir was dismissed for a quickfire 30 off 21 balls, including three fours and two sixes.
However, in the process of taking the catch, Andrew suffered a major blow to his finger and had to leave the field for immediate medical attention and further evaluation.
Batting order shift
CWI issues medical update on Andrew
Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that due to Andrew's injury, he will not be able to open the innings in West Indies's chase of 352.
Captain Shai Hope replaced John Campbell at the top of the order.
"Jewel Andrew has gone to hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a blow to his finger while taking the catch to dismiss Naman Dhir during the Indian innings," said CWI in a medical update.
Lineup changes
Other concerns for West Indies
The injury to Andrew has forced a change in West Indies's batting lineup, with John Campbell forced to have his third opening partner in this series.
The team is also worried about the availability of wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes, who gave away 54 runs in five overs and later limped off with a left calf problem.
Match update
India's strong batting effort propels them to big total
Despite Jayden Seales reducing India to 4/2 in three overs, KL Rahul's unbeaten 129 off 87 balls, a career-best score in this format, along with fifties from Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57), helped India post a total of 351/7.
Now, it remains to be seen how West Indies will tackle their batting order changes as they chase this target.