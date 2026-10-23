Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could be out for six weeks: Details
What's the story
Arsenal FC fear that their star player, Bukayo Saka, may be out of action for at least six weeks due to a quadriceps injury. The injury was sustained during the Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. An MRI scan is scheduled to better assess the problem. Saka was forced to come off in his side's 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. Here's more.
Diagnosis challenge
Fluid around injured muscle complicates diagnosis
The presence of fluid around the injured muscle has complicated the diagnosis process.
However, early examinations by club medics suggest that Saka could be sidelined for at least six weeks, possibly longer.
If this prognosis holds true, he would miss several key matches for Arsenal and England's upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.
Manager's statement
Arteta emphasizes need for patience
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta stressed the importance of patience in this situation during a press conference.
"When a player has to walk off the pitch, he is struggling to walk without any pain, and is restricted to movement; it is not a good sign. Let's be a little bit patient so we can give a definitive assessment."
"He's got another MRI as there was quite a lot of fluid in the area so it was quite difficult to understand the extent of the injury. We will know more tomorrow," he added.
Injury record
History of fitness issues
Saka has had a history of fitness issues in recent months, with an Achilles injury in March forcing him to miss seven games for the Gunners.
He returned just in time to help them lift the Premier League title after a 22-year wait.
Saka started the Champions League final versus Paris Saint-Germain but was substituted after 54 minutes.
He also started three of England's eight games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Saka also had surgery on a hamstring injury he picked up in December 2024, which kept him out for 101 days in the 2024-25 campaign, as per BBC Sport.