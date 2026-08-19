Not 'unlucky': Shoriful Islam on missing Bangladesh's Darwin Test triumph
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam has opened up about his absence from the playing XI in the first Test against Australia. The match ended in a historic nine-wicket victory for Bangladesh, marking their maiden Test win on Australian soil. Despite not being part of the action, Shoriful said he isn't "unlucky" and believes that the injury break was beneficial for his body. Shoriful further added that he is fit and available for the second game, which will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in South Mackay.
Injury impact
I got a few days of rest: Shoriful
Shoriful had suffered a hamstring injury during Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe in July.
His injury opened the door for Ebadot Hossain to play in the first Test. The latter claimed two wickets in Australia's first innings.
However, he didn't mind missing out on the match as he got some rest and rehabilitation time after his injury.
"Whatever happens doesn't happen with prior notice. After the injury, I got a few days of rest and did my rehab," Shoriful said in Mackay on Tuesday.
Match response
Shoriful elated over Bangladesh's historic Test win
Shoriful expressed his happiness over Bangladesh's historic nine-wicket win in Darwin.
He said he prayed for the players on the field and was happier than anyone else in Bangladesh when they won.
"I felt really good. Alhamdulillah. It feels great to be part of such a victory," he said, adding that he would try to carry this forward and was always ready for action.
Stats
Shoriful has been Bangladesh's mainstay seamer
Meanwhile, Shoriful has been a mainstay seamer in Bangladesh's setup across formats.
The tall left-arm seamer has taken 27 wickets from 13 Tests at 36.03 so far.
However, his best has come in ODIs, where he owns 73 wickets from 46 games at 26.39.
Ebadot is likely to make way for him for the second Test.
Shoriful could also replace Taijul Islam if Bangladesh opt for a four-man pace attack.
Journey details
On Bangladesh team's travel issues
The Bangladesh team reached Mackay after a nearly 14-hour airport stay due to flight delays.
However, Shoriful wasn't too bothered by it.
He said the weather in Mackay was better than Darwin and their home country, Bangladesh.
"Of course, when I was in Darwin, it was hotter than here," he said, adding that "the weather here is good for us because it is very hot back home."
Coach contact
Former pace bowling coach Donald wishes Shoriful luck
Shoriful revealed that former pace bowling coach Allan Donald has been in touch with the team.
"He (Donald) sends personal text messages to everyone," Shoriful said, adding that Donald wished him luck on his return from injury and hoped he would play the next match.
Shoriful's focus is now on helping Bangladesh secure a historic series win against Australia.
The second game will get underway on August 22.