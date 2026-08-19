Not 'unlucky': Shoriful Islam on missing Bangladesh's Darwin Test triumph 

Shoriful had suffered a hamstring injury during Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe in July.

His injury opened the door for Ebadot Hossain to play in the first Test. The latter claimed two wickets in Australia's first innings.

However, he didn't mind missing out on the match as he got some rest and rehabilitation time after his injury.

"Whatever happens doesn't happen with prior notice. After the injury, I got a few days of rest and did my rehab," Shoriful said in Mackay on Tuesday.