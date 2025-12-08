Hardik Pandya misses training session before 1st T20I versus SA

India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya , has raised an injury scare ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa in Cuttack on December 13. The player, who was recently cleared for fitness after recovering from a left quadriceps injury, missed India's last training session on Monday. The absence has raised concerns ahead of the five-match series. According to reports, Hardik was uncomfortable after bowling in the nets.

Injury background Hardik returned to SMAT after recovering Hardik picked up the injury during the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup, and the BCCI has been managing him carefully since then. He last played in September against Sri Lanka. Hardik recently played two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda, where he bowled full spells. India's T20I combination heavily depends on the seam-bowling all-rounder, especially with the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup approaching.

Training update Individual training and absence from final session On Sunday evening, Hardik trained individually at Barabati Stadium, the venue of the 1st T20I. He went through a long warm-up and some bowling drills with throwdown specialists Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayanand Garani. However, after just 20 minutes of bowling, he appeared uncomfortable and was treated thereafter. On Monday, just a day before the first T20I, he missed India's final training session.