Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh to retire from Sheffield Shield

Australia's current T20I captain, Mitchell Marsh , will retire from the Sheffield Shield at the end of this season. Marsh announced the same in an official statement on Monday. However, he is still open to adding more caps to his Test career, which currently stands at 46. As of now, Marsh has over 2,000 runs and 80-plus wickets for Western Australia in Australia's premier First-Class competition.

Career transition Commitment to WA and future plans Marsh, who made his Shield debut at 18, expressed his gratitude for playing Sheffield Shield cricket for WA. "It has been an honour to play Sheffield Shield cricket for WA," Marsh said in a statement. "Right now, I am deeply committed to the group and the [Perth] Scorchers. Playing for WA has been a huge part of my life, and I plan to give back in any way possible long into the future."

Test prospects Marsh's potential Test cricket return Despite his retirement from the Sheffield Shield, the Australian white-ball captain is still open to the idea of returning to Test cricket. Australia coach Andrew McDonald had previously said they would consider picking Marsh for Tests even if he wasn't playing red-ball cricket. "We still haven't given up on Mitch Marsh's Test career," McDonald had said before the Ashes series.

Comeback performance Impressive return to Test cricket After a four-year hiatus from Test cricket, Marsh made a stunning return during the 2023 Ashes. He scored a century on his comeback at Headingley. However, he lost form during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home. He was dropped for the final match at SCG. In his Test career, Marsh has scored 2,083 runs at an average of 28.53 and taken 51 wickets at 40.41. The tally includes 3 tons, 9 fifties, and a five-wicket haul.

Career stats Marsh's Sheffield Shield stats In the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia, Marsh has scored 2,744 runs at 29.50 and taken 82 wickets at 29.48, according to ESPNcricinfo. WA head coach Adam Voges praised Marsh's contribution to the team, saying, "Mitch embodies everything about what it means to be a Sheffield Shield player for Western Australia." He added it's been a privilege watching him grow from a Sheffield Shield player to an international star.