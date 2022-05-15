Sports

IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals overcome Lucknow Super Giants: Records broken

May 15, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a defeat versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Batting first, RR posted a score of 178/6 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with 41 runs. In response, LSG lost wickets upfront and couldn't quite recover to get past RR's total. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

RR lost Jos Buttler early on before Yashasvi and Sanu Samson added a valuable 64-run stand. However, both players departed in quick succession as RR were restricted to 77/3. Devdutt Padikkal (39) and RR's lower middle-order chipped in to help them get pasty 175. In response, LSG were 29/3 before Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya added valuable runs.

Numbers Key numbers for the RR batters

Samson scored a valuable 24-ball 32. He smashed six fours. The RR skipper has now surpassed 350 runs in IPL 2022 (359), becoming the second player to do so. Yashasvi hit six fours and a six, having faced 29 balls. He has now surpassed 50 IPL fours (52). Padikkal smashed an 18-ball 39. He has 334 runs this season at 25.69.

Bowling Notable bowling numbers attained

Avesh Khan (1/20) has raced to 17 scalps this season at 18.35. In 12 games, Ravi Bishnoi (2/31) has 11 wickets for LSG. Trent Boult was excellent for RR, claiming figures worth 2/18. Boult has raced to 88 IPL scalps at 26.71. R Ashwin (1/24) has 155 scalps at 28.40. He has taken 10 wickets this season now.

Information 7th IPL fifty for Hooda

Hooda registered a 39-ball 59. He smashed five fours and two sixes. The Indian cricketer has surpassed the 400-run mark this season (406). He smashed his fourth IPL fifty in the ongoing season. Hooda has 1,191 runs. He has smashed seven IPL fifties.