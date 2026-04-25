IPL 2026: LSG, KKR lock horns in high-stakes clash 

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for an exciting encounter as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday evening. Both teams are currently struggling at the bottom of the points table, with LSG having two wins and KKR just one from seven games each. Here we present the match preview.

Details Ekana Cricket Stadium's pitch report The pitch at Ekana Stadium usually favors teams batting second, making it easier for batters to chase down targets. However, the surface is likely to remain slow throughout the match, keeping scores in the 160-170 range. This condition will provide bowlers with some assistance in restricting runs and putting pressure on batters from both sides. Meanwhile, the match, which will get underway at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team performance Both teams have been struggling this season LSG had a promising start with two wins from their first three games, but have since lost four matches in a row. Though their bowling attack is lethal, their batters have let the team down. Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran's poor returns have hurt the Super Giants. Meanwhile, KKR's batting performance has not been better either. Their fragile pace attack has often leaked runs in the slog overs.

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H2H A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG have a slight edge over KKR in the competition's history. Out of the seven matches played between the two teams, LSG have won five. This includes a three-wicket win when the two sides met earlier in the season in Kolkata. Meanwhile, KKR have beaten LSG once each in home and away conditions.

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XIIs Probable playing XIIs of both sides LSG Probable XII: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav. KKR Probable XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi.