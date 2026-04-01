Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan slam match-winning fifties versus RR: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has pulled off a stunning five-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match, played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, saw SRH chase down a mammoth target of 229 runs in just 18.3 overs. The star of the show was Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan . The duo shared a 132-run stand for the 2nd wicket off just 55 balls.

Game dynamics Abhishek, Kishan lead SRH's charge with fiery half-centuries SRH lost Travis Head early on to be reduced to 7/1. Abhishek and Kishan then added 132 runs for the 2nd wicket. These two powered SRH with attacking cricket and took the steam out of RR's bowlers. In the 10th over, Abhishek departed for a 29-ball 57. Heinrich Klaasen then joined Kishan and they put on 28 runs. Kishan was dismissed for a whirlwind 31-ball 74 in the 13th over with SRH being 166/3. The visitors surpassed RR's score eventually.

Abhishek 12th IPL fifty from Abhishek's blade Abhishek's knock had 11 fours and a six. He now owns a tally of 2,196 runs from 85 IPL games (82 innings) at 29.67. This was his 12th fifty (100s: 2). His strike rate is 169.83. In 8 IPL games this season, Abhishek owns 380 runs at 54.28. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 1). He is currently the Orange Cap holder. Overall in T20s, he owns 5,621 runs at 33-plus. He clocked his 35th T20 fifty (100s: 9).

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Kishan Kishan hits his 20th fifty, completes 150 IPL sixes Kishan slammed 11 fours and three sixes (SR: 138.71). The southpaw has 3,310 runs from 127 IPL games (120 innings) at 29.81. Kishan smashed his 20th IPL fifty (100s: 1). With his 3rd six, he completed a tally of 150 in the IPL. Kishan owns 312 runs from 8 matches this season at 39 (50s: 3). Overall in T20s, Kishan got to 6,631 runs from 237 matches (228 innings) at 31-plus. He slammed his 38th fifty (100s: 7). Kishan surpassed 650 T20 fours.

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