SRH down RR, claim 4th successive win in IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) claimed their 4th successive win in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after a win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A stunning century from young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helped RR get to 228/6 in 20 overs. In response, key contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan helped SRH win. SRH have now completed the double over RR in IPL 2026. Here's more.

RR Summary of RR's innings Sooryavanshi started the innings with a bang, smashing four sixes in the first over bowled by Praful Hinge. He continued his aggressive approach in the second over, hitting a six each with Yashasvi Jaiswal off Pat Cummins. Despite losing Jaiswal to Eshan Malinga's clever slower delivery in the third over, Sooryavanshi kept attacking and reached his half-century in just 15 balls. He was part of a 112-run stand alongside Dhruv Jurel. RR lost both set batters before Donovan Ferreira scored 33 off 16 balls.

Bowlers How did the SRH bowlers fare? Praful Hinge bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/49. Pat Cummins, who returned for SRH and led the side, claimed 1/27 from 4 overs. Eshan Malinga continued his strong run of form. He claimed 2/38 from 4 overs. Sakib Hussain proved to be costly in his 4-over spell (1/62). Shivang Kumar bowled two overs and managed 0/31. Nitish Kumar Reddy managed 1/20 from 2 overs.

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Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes his 2nd century in IPL Sooryavanshi completed his ton against SRH off just 36 balls. He hit 5 fours and 12 sixes in his knock of 103 off 37 balls. Notably, this was his 2nd IPL hundred. In his debut campaign year, Sooryavanshi hammered a scintillating ton as RR chased down 210 in 15.5 overs against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. He went on to smash the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter (35 balls). He scored a 38-ball 101 (4s-7, 6s-11).

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Feat 6th RR batter to register multiple IPL hundreds As per ESPNcricinfo, Sooryavanshi became the 6th RR batter to smash multiple IPL hundreds. He joined the likes of Jos Buttler (7), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), Sanju Samson (2), Ajinkya Rahane (2) and Shane Watson (2). Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is now the 12th batter to register an IPL hundred against SRH.

Feats 50 IPL sixes, 1,000 T20 runs and 4th hundred From 15 matches, Sooryavanshi owns 609 IPL runs at 40.60. In addition to two centuries, he has three fifties. During the course of his knock, Sooryavanshi went past 50 IPL sixes. He now owns 56 sixes alongside 49 fours. His strike rate is 222.26. With his 45th run versus SRH, Sooryavanshi completed 1,000 runs in T20 cricket. He now owns 1,058 runs from 26 matches at an average of 40-plus. He smashed his 4th T20 hundred (50s: 3).

Jurel Dhruv Jurel slams his 7th fifty in 50th IPL appearance Jurel scored 51 runs off 35 balls, hitting one six and 8 fours. Jurel now owns 912 runs from 50 matches (43 innings) at 29.41. He is the 11th batter for RR to surpass 900 IPL runs. Jurel also clocked his 7th fifty. In 8 matches this season, he has amassed 232 runs at 33.14 (50s: 3). Notably, Jurel went on to get past 1,000 T20 runs (1,016) from 64 matches (54 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information Malinga becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026 SRH pacer Malinga became the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026. From 8 matches, he owns 14 wickets at 18.21. He equaled CSK's Anshul Kamboj, who owns 14 scalps from 7 matches at 15.78.

Chase Summary of SRH's chase SRH lost Travis Head early on to be reduced to 7/1. Abhishek and Kishan then added 132 runs for the 2nd wicket. These two powered SRH with attacking cricket and took the steam out of RR's bowlers. In the 10th over, Abhishek departed for a 29-ball 57. Heinrich Klaasen then joined Kishan and they put on 28 runs. Kishan was dismissed for a whirlwind 31-ball 74. The in-form Klaasen and Nitish Reddy added 53 runs. Salil Arora and Aniket Verma guided SRH home.

Archer RR's Jofra Archer gets past 250 T20 wickets RR fast bowler Jofra Archer claimed 2/34 from his 4 overs. With his first wicket, Archer breached the 250-wicket mark from 200 matches in the T20 format (now 251). While he averages over 23, his economy rate is an impressive under 8. The pacer has two four-fers, with his best figures being 4/18. In 60 IPL games, Archer owns 72 wickets at 25.48.

Abhishek 12th IPL fifty from Abhishek's blade Abhishek's knock had 11 fours and a six. He raced to 2,196 runs from 85 IPL games (82 innings) at 29.67. This was his 12th fifty (100s: 2). His strike rate is 169.83. In 8 IPL games this season, Abhishek owns 380 runs at 54.28. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 1). Overall in T20s, he owns 5,621 runs at 33-plus. He clocked his 35th T20 fifty (100s: 9).

Kishan Kishan hits his 20th fifty, completes 150 IPL sixes Kishan slammed 11 fours and three sixes (SR: 138.71). The southpaw now owns 3,310 runs from 127 IPL games (120 innings) at 29.81. Kishan smashed his 20th IPL fifty (100s: 1). With his 3rd six, he completed a tally of 150 in the IPL. Kishan has 312 runs from 8 matches this season at 39 (50s: 3). Overall in T20s, Kishan now has 6,631 runs from 237 matches (228 innings) at 31-plus. He slammed his 38th fifty (100s: 7). Kishan surpassed 650 T20 fours.

Information Klaasen gets to 349 runs this season Klaasen is currently the 4th-highest scorer in IPL 2026. From 8 games, he owns 349 runs this season at 49.85. His strike rate is 149.78. Klaasen scored a 24-ball 29, hitting three fours and a six versus RR.

Do you know? Reddy shines with a knock of 36 Reddy shone with a knock of 36 off 18 balls. He hit 2 fours and three sixes. In 8 matches this season, he has amassed 172 runs at 28.66. His strike rate is 166.99.

Information A look at the points table With this win, SRH have moved to 3rd. They own 10 points from 8 games (W5 L3). On the other hand, RR are 4th with 10 points as well. However, they have an inferior NRR.