IPL 2026: Axar praises 'legend' Starc after DC's record win

Return impact

Starc's 3-fer on return floors RR

Starc made an immediate impact on his return by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in his very first over. He later went on to take the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag in the 17th over, finishing with impressive bowling figures of 3/40. "The way he bowled today, that's why he's a legend of the game," Patel said after the match. "After three months away, coming back and delivering a performance like this on a wicket like this — it tells you how big a player he is. Very happy that Starc is back."