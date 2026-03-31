IPL 2026: British broadcast engineer found dead in Mumbai hotel

Ongoing inquiry

Nothing suspicious found so far

Langford was in India on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for the ongoing IPL season. The officials of the Marine Drive police station said that nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination. The hotel officials said that Langford returned to his room on March 29 after a match and was unresponsive when the receptionist tried calling the next day. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further inquiries are underway.