IPL 2026: British broadcast engineer found dead in Mumbai hotel
What's the story
Jan William Langford, a 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, was found dead in his hotel room in South Mumbai on Tuesday. Langford was working with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches. According to the police, the hotel staff discovered him unconscious on Monday morning and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Ongoing inquiry
Nothing suspicious found so far
Langford was in India on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for the ongoing IPL season. The officials of the Marine Drive police station said that nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination. The hotel officials said that Langford returned to his room on March 29 after a match and was unresponsive when the receptionist tried calling the next day. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further inquiries are underway.
Operational impact
Impact on IPL 2026
The sudden death of Langford has put the ongoing IPL operations in Mumbai under a cloud. Notably, Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play their remaining six home matches at Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai-based franchise has already played a game, its IPL 2026 opener, at home, against Kolkata Knight Riders.