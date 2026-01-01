PBKS's Cooper Connolly slams match-winning 72* on IPL debut: Details 

In a thrilling encounter in Mullanpur, Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener. The star of the match was PBKS debutant Cooper Connolly, who played a blistering innings of 72* runs. His performance was instrumental in guiding Punjab to victory despite a late collapse. Here are further details.

Match details Connolly shines on debut for Punjab Connolly was the standout performer in an otherwise disappointing batting display from PBKS. Notably, the Kings were going well at 83/1 while chasing 163 as Prabhsimran Singh (37) and Connolly added 76 runs. The latter arrived at number three. However, GT bowlers made a comeback in the middle overs. Though Connolly held one end and scored a fifty, he kept running out of partners. The Australian returned unbeaten as PBKS (165/7) prevailed with five balls to spare.

Stats A look at Connolly's stats Connolly, who is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, made 72* off 44 balls, a knock studded with five sixes and as many fours. The southpaw has raced to 942 runs from 53 T20 matches at 26.91 (SR: 134.57). This was his fifth fifty in the format. With the ball, the 22-year-old owns 30 wickets at an economy of 7.46. However, Connolly will play as a specialist batter until the end of April, as he recovers from a back issue.

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