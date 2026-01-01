PBKS's Cooper Connolly slams match-winning 72* on IPL debut: Details
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter in Mullanpur, Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener. The star of the match was PBKS debutant Cooper Connolly, who played a blistering innings of 72* runs. His performance was instrumental in guiding Punjab to victory despite a late collapse. Here are further details.
Match details
Connolly shines on debut for Punjab
Connolly was the standout performer in an otherwise disappointing batting display from PBKS. Notably, the Kings were going well at 83/1 while chasing 163 as Prabhsimran Singh (37) and Connolly added 76 runs. The latter arrived at number three. However, GT bowlers made a comeback in the middle overs. Though Connolly held one end and scored a fifty, he kept running out of partners. The Australian returned unbeaten as PBKS (165/7) prevailed with five balls to spare.
Stats
A look at Connolly's stats
Connolly, who is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, made 72* off 44 balls, a knock studded with five sixes and as many fours. The southpaw has raced to 942 runs from 53 T20 matches at 26.91 (SR: 134.57). This was his fifth fifty in the format. With the ball, the 22-year-old owns 30 wickets at an economy of 7.46. However, Connolly will play as a specialist batter until the end of April, as he recovers from a back issue.
Information
Connolly only behind these names
As per Cricbuzz, Connolly's 72* is the third-highest score by an Australian in his maiden IPL innings. The youngster is only behind Michael Hussey's 116* vs Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) in 2008 and Shaun Marsh's 84* versus the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2008. In the overall list, Connolly takes the fifth spot.