IPL: PBKS beat GT in thriller to kick-start campaign 

Punjab Kings have started their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. The team accomplished the 163-run target thanks to a brilliant half-century from debutant Cooper Connolly. Notably, PBKS were briefly derailed by a three-fer from Prasidh Krishna. Earlier in the game, GT posted 162/6 batting first. Here are further details.

GT innings Brilliant show from PBKS bowlers GT were off to a fine start batting first as skipper Shubman Gill (39) and Jos Buttler (38) had placed them at 83/1. However, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal shared five wickets in the middle overs, shifting the momentum in PBKS's favor. Glenn Phillips (25) and Washington Sundar (18) made decent contributions as GT finished at 162/6.

Chase Connolly powers the run chase PBKS's batting performance was quite identical to GT as Prabhsimran Singh (37) and Connolly's 76-run stand had placed them at 83/1. However, GT bowlers, led by Krishna, made a comeback in the middle overs. Though Connolly held one end and scored a fifty, he kept running out of partners. The Australian returned unbeaten on 72 as PBKS (165/7) prevailed with five balls to spare.

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Vyshak Vyshak races to 20 IPL wickets Vyshak finished his four-over spell with figures worth 3/34. The pacer has now raced to 20 wickets from 17 IPL matches at 11.33, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy rate reads 8.5. Overall in the 20-over format, the 29-year-old has completed 64 wickets from 50 games at an economy rate of just under 9.

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Wicket-takers Who were GT's other wicket-takers? While Vyshak and Chahal (2/28 from four overs) were the star performers for PBKS with the ball, Marco Jansen also contributed with 1/20 in his four-over spell. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has now dismissed Gill four times across nine IPL innings. The leggie is now the bowler with the joint-most IPL dismissals against Gill. Meanwhile, no other spinner has trapped Gill even thrice.

Connolly Connolly joins these names Connolly made 72* off 44 balls, a knock studded with five sixes and as many fours. The southpaw has raced to 942 runs from 53 T20 matches at 26.91 (SR: 134.57). This was his fifth fifty in the format. As per Cricbuzz, Connolly's 72* is the third-highest score by an Australian in his maiden IPL innings.