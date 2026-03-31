IPL 2026: PBKS's Vijaykumar Vyshak shines with three-fer vs GT

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a strong start in their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on Tuesday. The PBKS bowlers, led by Vijaykumar Vyshak, put up an impressive performance to restrict GT to a modest total of 162/6 in 20 overs. Vyshak was the pick of the PBKS bowlers, claiming three wickets. Here are further details.

Bowling brilliance Vyshak struck with the old ball Skipper Shubman Gill (39) and Jos Buttler (38) were going well at one stage as GT seemed cruising at 83/1. However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then trapped both batters. Meanwhile, Vyshak opened his account with the key wicket of Glenn Phillips, who made 25 runs. The penultimate over of the game saw the pacer dismiss two more dashers - Washington Sundar (18) and Shahrukh Khan (4).

Stats Vyshak races to 20 IPL wickets Vyshak finished his four-over spell with figures worth 3/34. The pacer has now raced to 20 wickets from 17 IPL matches at 11.33, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy rate reads 8.5. Overall in the 20-over format, the 29-year-old has completed 64 wickets from 50 games at an economy rate of just under 9.

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