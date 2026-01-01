IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna's three-fer vs PBKS goes in vain 

Albeit in a losing cause, Prasidh Krishna bowled a stunning spell in Gujarat Titans 's 2026 Indian Premier League opener against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Chasing 163 in the game, the Kings were cruising at 83/2 before Krishna made three strikes in a span of 10 balls. His efforts, however, went in vain as PBKS crossed the line in the final over. Here are further details.

Match highlights PBKS were going well at one stage PBKS started their chase on a shaky note with Kagiso Rabada dismissing Priyansh Arya early. However, debutant Cooper Connolly (72*) and Prabhsimran Singh (37) steadied the ship with a 76-run partnership for the second wicket. Rashid Khan gave GT a glimmer of hope by dismissing Prabhsimran. Krishna, who was introduced as the Impact Player, then took over the baton.

Bowling brilliance A stunning spell from the pacer Krishna opened his account by trapping PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer for 18. In his next over, the pacer trapped dashers Shashank Singh (4) and Marcus Stoinis (0) as PBKS went from 83/1 to 118/6. Though Connolly held one end and scored a fifty, he kept running out of partners. The Australian, however, returned unbeaten on 72 as PBKS (165/7) prevailed with five balls to spare.

Advertisement