IPL 2026: These player battles can headline CSK-GT contest

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 37th match of IPL 2026 on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have had similar campaigns, recording three wins and four defeats each. With the tournament heading toward its latter half, stakes have gotten higher. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can headline the upcoming game.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Mohammed Siraj Having scored two tons in his last four outings, Sanju Samson would be raring to make his bat talk once again. However, his battle with GT pacer Mohammed Siraj would be enticing in the powerplay overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has trapped Samson three times across seven IPL meetings, while conceding just 40 runs from 35 balls. However, the GT star has been far away from his best this season.

#2 Sai Sudharsan vs Anshul Kamboj Albeit in a losing cause, Sai Sudharsan scored a blistering century in his last outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK would not want to face his wrath. The team will expect Anshul Kamboj to trouble Sudharsan in the powerplay overs. Notably, Kamboj was the first bowler to complete 14 wickets in IPL 2026. His economy is also under 9 (8.95).

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