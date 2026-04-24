GT's Sai Sudharsan makes records with his 3rd IPL hundred

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan stood tall against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The southpaw smashed a superb century after RCB asked GT to bat first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Sudharsan and Shubman Gill added 128 runs for the opening wicket to lay a strong foundation. Here are further details.

Knock Sudharsan shines with a superb knock of 100(58) Sudharsan managed 46 runs in the 1st six overs off 29 balls. In the 8th over, he completed his fifty with a six off Romario Shepherd. He then attacked spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. After Gill's dismissal, Jos Buttler joined Sudharsan and the pair added 32 runs. In the 15th over, Sudharsan completed his hundred. Josh Hazlewood then dismissed him shortly thereafter.

2,000 runs Sudharsan becomes fastest to 2,000 IPL runs (by innings) During his stay at the crease, Sudharsan went on to surpass 2,000 IPL runs. As per Cricbuzz, he is the fastest to the landmark in terms of innings taken (47). Sudharsan broke the record of Chris Gayle (48 innings). Fewest innings to 2,000 IPL runs: 47 - Sai Sudharsan* 48 - Chris Gayle 52 - Shaun Marsh 57 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

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Do you know? 14th batter with an IPL hundred against RCB As per ESPNcricinfo, Sudharsan is now the 14th batter to smash an IPL hundred against RCB. He is also the second GT batter with a hundred against RCB after Gill in the IPL 2023 season.

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Runs Sudharsan hits his 16th fifty-plus score in IPL Sudharsan hit 100 runs off 58 balls. His knock had 5 sixes and 11 fours. In 47 IPL games, he now owns 2,027 runs at 47.16. In addition to three tons, the southpaw also has 13 fifties under his belt. His strike rate reads 146.95. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 IPL games against RCB, Sudharsan owns 259 runs at 64.75 (50s: 1, 100s: 1).

Information 2nd GT batter to breach 2,000-run mark in IPL Sudharsan became the 2nd GT batter to breach 2,000-run mark in IPL. He went on to join Gill, who owns a tally of 2,746 runs from 66 matches at 46.54. Sudharsan is also the 2nd GT player after Gill (4) to smash three-plus tons.

Do you know? 4th T20 hundred from Sudharsan's blade This was the 4th T20 hundred from Sudharsan's blade. From 73 matches, he owns 2,698 runs at 42.15. Besides 4 tons, he has hit 16 fifties. He has smashed 70 sixes and 276 fours.