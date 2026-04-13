IPL 2026: Can winless KKR bounce back against CSK?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The match is scheduled to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 14. After a stellar performance in their last game against Delhi Capitals, CSK will be looking to build on their momentum. Meanwhile, KKR are aiming for their first win this season. Here is the match preview.

Match info Pitch report and other details The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has become a batting-friendly surface in recent years. Spinners, however, can make a significant impact in the middle overs. Dew is also a major factor due to the stadium's proximity to the sea. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

CSK CSK aim to extend winning run CSK had lost their first three games before opening their account in the points table. Sanju Samson's explosive 56-ball 115 headlined CSK's win over DC. Along with Samson's batting heroics, CSK's bowlers also played a crucial role in their last match. Jamie Overton was the standout performer with the ball, taking four wickets. The return of Dewald Brevis has indeed strengthened their middle-order. Local talents Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan have also been among the runs.

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Struggling KKR KKR still searching for first win of the season On the other hand, KKR are yet to taste victory in IPL 2026 (3 defeats, 1 NR). They lost their third match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants despite coming close to winning. However, there were some positives for KKR as their overseas players Cameron Green and Rovman Powell found form on a slow Eden Gardens pitch. Green has also been cleared to bowl. Howerver, the team has been particularly been let down by its pacers.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR and CSK have played a total of 31 matches against each other in the IPL. CSK hold a massive edge as they have won 20 times with KKR registering only 11 wins. The Knight Riders managed just four wins across 12 games against CSK in Chennai.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hossein. KKR Probable XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.