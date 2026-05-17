IPL 2026: CSK host SRH in do-or-die match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The clash will take place on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While the five-time champions own six wins and as many losses from 12 matches, SRH have won seven of their 12 games. A loss for CSK in the upcoming game might end their playoff hopes. Here is the match preview.

Venue analysis Pitch report and other details The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has seen six matches in IPL 2026 so far, with teams often crossing the 200-run mark. Out of these six matches, four have been won by the chasing team, suggesting that the pitch improves as the game goes on. However, some games have also witnessed a bit of turn and grip on the surface. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Playoff prospects CSK aim to bounce back against SRH CSK's journey this season has been a bumpy ride, with the team losing its first three matches of the season. However, they have managed to bounce back and stay in contention for a playoff spot. The team suffered a heavy defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. CSK were majorly let down by their bowlers in that game. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma's batting performances have been the key to CSK's revival this season.

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Team status SRH look to return to winning ways Though SRH are currently third on the points table, they were bowled out for just 86 runs in their last outing against Gujarat Titans. That match indicated that SRH's destructive batting lineup can struggle on challenging tracks. However, their bowling has vastly improved since the return of their regular skipper, Pat Cummins. Owing to the same, SRH look better on paper in comparison to CSK.

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Match history A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK and SRH have faced each other 23 times in the IPL, with CSK winning 15 of those encounters. The remaining eight games went in SRH's favor. The Orange Army also emerged victorious when these two sides met earlier this season. At home, CSK have won five of their six games against the 2016 IPL champions.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh. SRH (Probable XII): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.