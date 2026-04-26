IPL 2026: Can DC bounce back against formidable RCB?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat against the Punjab Kings as they take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. While the high-flying RCB have clinched five of their seven fixtures, DC have recorded three wins and four losses. Here we present the match preview.

Details Pitch report and other details The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a nightmare for bowlers, with PBKS chasing down 265 against DC here on Saturday. While the small dimensions of the ground have aided big hitting, spinners have been impactful here at times. With the game starting at 7:30pm IST, dew is also likely to play a part. The match will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team dynamics DC's batting has been impressive, but bowling needs work DC's campaign has been defined by stellar batting but inconsistent bowling. Their top order, led by KL Rahul, has been providing explosive starts with Nitish Rana and David Miller keeping the momentum going in middle overs. Rahul even scored a historic 152* in his last outing. However, their bowling has been underwhelming. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have also looked far from their best. Owing to the same, they could not defend a mammoth 264 in their last outing.

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Team strength RCB have shown greater balance across departments In contrast, RCB has shown greater balance across departments. Led by Virat Kohli, their batting unit has been bolstered by Devdutt Padikkal's return to form. Dashers Rajat Patidar and Tim David have been a nightmare for bowlers. Their bowlers have also shown the ability to control opposition sides in crucial phases, especially at the death.

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H2H Here's the head-to-head record Across 34 IPL meetings between the two teams, DC own 13 wins compared to 20 by RCB, as per ESPNcricinfo. One match was washed out. In Delhi, RCB have a 7-4 lead over the home team in the IPL. Notably, the Capitals chased down 176 with one ball to spare when these two sides met earlier this season, in Bengaluru.

Information Will Starc take field for DC? Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious head injury against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Though his condition has been declared 'stable', the fast bowler is not certain to feature against RCB. However, DC have been bolstered by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc's arrival. The Australian should take the field if Ngidi misses out.

Line-ups Predicted XIIs for both teams RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar. DC (Probable XII): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi/Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar.