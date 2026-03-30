IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis adds to CSK's injured player list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be without the services of South African batsman Dewald Brevis in their 2026 Indian Premier League opener against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The team's head coach, Stephen Fleming, confirmed that Brevis has suffered a side strain during training and has been ruled out for the game. This is a major blow for the Yellow Army, who finished at the bottom of the table last season.

Injury concerns Nathan Ellis out for season CSK's injury woes don't end with Brevis. The franchise also announced that their star pacer, Nathan Ellis, has been ruled out for the entire season, with Spencer Johnson named as his replacement. However, Johnson is also recovering from an injury and won't be available in the initial stages of the tournament. MS Dhoni is also unavailable for a couple of weeks due to a calf strain.

Team adjustments Matt Short, Jamie Overton Brevis replacements Brevis's injury could pave the way for Australia's Matt Short or England's Jamie Overton to step in. Short, who can bowl off-spin as well, joined CSK last week and has already played in their warm-up matches. Though he usually bats at the top order, he can also be used as a floater. CSK also have Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, the two uncapped Indian players they bought for ₹14.2 crore each, as possible replacements.

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Coach's perspective Stephen Fleming backs CSK squad depth Despite the injury setbacks, Fleming is hopeful about his team's depth. He said, "We have big enough squads to cover it, but it's not just us. In fact, we're not too bad. Other teams have really been hit hard." He added that managing players' arrival into the squad is really important, and injuries are now part of modern-day cricket due to its energetic nature and high demands on players.

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