IPL 2026: Can CSK challenge formidable GT in must-win clash?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in their final league games of IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, the Titans have already secured their playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Super Kings lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and are on the verge of elimination. They require a massive win and other results to help them.

Match strategy GT have an edge GT aim to end the league phase on a high note and secure a top-two finish. Despite their recent loss, they will be keen to maintain the same intensity. In Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, GT have two world-class seamers who could trigger CSK's top-order collapse. Moreover, CSK's opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson has been easy to break this season. Although Samson has fared well, the CSK skipper crawled his way to a 21-ball 15 against SRH.

Ground dynamics Ground and pitch favor GT Narendra Modi Stadium has been among the few bowler-friendly venues this season. There is enough movement seamers along with considerable grip and turn for spinners. Anything between 170 and 180 could be a challenging total on the surface here. Jason Holder, who has been incredible this season, and the dangerous Rashid Khan will further mount pressure on the CSK batting lineup.

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Information Record at home GT have won four of their six games at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2026, including the last three. In their last game here, the Titans successfully defended 168 by bowling SRH out for 86.

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