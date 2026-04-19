IPL 2026: MI aim to end losing streak against GT

Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20. After losing their first two games this season, the Titans have bounced back with three consecutive victories. On the other hand, MI are on a four-match losing streak after sealing their opener. Here is the match preview.

Batting brilliance Gill and Buttler lead Titans's batting charge Though the Titans also have some middle-order concerns, they have done well in other areas. Their top-order batters have been in top form, with Shubman Gill scoring half-centuries in all three of their wins. Jos Buttler has also been impressive, scoring two fifties. But Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have been impressive in the middle overs. Meanwhile, their new-ball bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, have not been at their best.

Ongoing struggles Mumbai Indians need to turn their season around On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been struggling this season. Despite breaking their 13-year-long streak of losing their opening match, they now find themselves in the bottom half of the table with four consecutive losses. Their season has been marred by timid powerplay returns, inconsistent middle-order output, and a lack of penetration in their bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in five games despite bowling economically.

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Details Pitch report and other details The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its true bounce and high-scoring potential. It usually supports pacers with early swing under lights, and spinners get grip in the middle overs. The toss-winning captain is likely to elect bowling first. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

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Information Here's the head-to-head record GT have dominated MI in the past, beating them five times across eight meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The remaining three matches have gone in MI's favor. In Ahmedabad, the five-time champions have lost each of their four games against the hosts.

Team compositions Probable playing XIIs of the two teams GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna. MI Probable XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.