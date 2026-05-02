IPL 2026: Can Gujarat Titans challenge high-flying Punjab Kings? 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While PBKS are leading the table with six wins from eight games (NR: 1), GT sit fifth with five wins from nine matches. Here is the preview of the upcoming encounter.

Team dynamics Batting remains PBKS's biggest strength PBKS's bowling has been inconsistent, often overshadowed by their strong batting performances. Even in victories, they've allowed opposition teams to score freely at times. This was once again highlighted in their recent loss against Rajasthan Royals. However, the batting unit remains PBKS's biggest strength with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh providing solid starts while skipper Shreyas Iyer leads a middle order that has shown enough depth to push totals or finish chases.

Team performance Over-dependence on top three for GT Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans come into this match on the back of two consecutive wins. However, their campaign has been mostly stop-start with inconsistent performances. Much of GT's batting success has revolved around their top three - Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler - but over-dependence on these players remains a concern for the team. Jason Holder's addition has provided more balance to the team, as their bowling attack also seems solid now.

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Details Pitch report and other details The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for its batting-friendly surface. However, bowlers can also have an impact with fast bowlers getting lateral movement with the new ball, while spinners may find some grip and turn as the game progresses. The match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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H2H Here's the head-to-head record The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two sides much. As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS and GT have crossed swords seven times since the latter's IPL debut in the 2022 season. While the Kings have prevailed four times, the Titans sealed the other three games. Notably, Shreyas Iyer's men recorded a three-wicket win when these two sides met earlier this season, having accomplished a 163-run target. Meanwhile, GT have lost both their home matches against PBKS.

Line-ups Probable XIIs of the 2 teams GT (Predicted playing XII): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar. PBKS (Predicted playing XII): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.