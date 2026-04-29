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IPL: PBKS bowling coach calls RR defeat 'reality check'
Hopes stressed on the need for adaptability in such conditions

IPL: PBKS bowling coach calls RR defeat 'reality check'

By Gaurav Tripathi
Apr 29, 2026
10:59 am
What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast-bowling coach James Hopes has termed his side's first defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season as a "reality check." Speaking after their loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Hopes stressed on the need for adaptability in such conditions. He also emphasized that the team won't complain about conditions but will focus on adjusting to them.

Pitch analysis

Flat pitch made life difficult for bowlers, admits Hopes

Hopes acknowledged the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, which made it tough for bowlers, especially during the powerplay. He said, "The wicket was very good, flat, and the ball was flying around. In the first six overs, it's hard for the fast bowlers,". Despite these challenges, he remained optimistic about his team's performance in this tournament so far.

Strategy shift

Adaptability key in IPL, says Hopes

Hopes stressed on the importance of adaptability in the tournament, saying, "The team that adapts best over the IPL will usually end up in the finals." He also spoke about some tactical changes made by his team for this match, including bringing in Lockie Ferguson and using spin more. He clarified that Ferguson's inclusion wasn't an experiment but a planned move.

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Team performance

Young openers Arya, Prabhsimran a long-term partnership: Hopes

Despite the loss, Hopes was upbeat about his team's performance. He praised young openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as a promising long-term partnership. He said, "They don't realize how good they are yet. They can be a dominant opening pair for years." He also highlighted Marcus Stoinis's impactful outing in the match as another positive takeaway from the game.

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Standings update

PBKS continue to lead IPL standings

Despite the defeat, PBKS continue to lead the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from six wins. Meanwhile, RR have moved up to third place with six wins and three losses for a total of 12 points. The match saw PBKS post an impressive score of 222/4 on the back of half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (62*) and Prabhsimran Singh (59). However, the Royals chased down the target. thanks to Donovan Ferreira's 52 and a 31 not out from Shubham Dubey

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