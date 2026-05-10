IPL 2026: Jamie Overton dents LSG with three-wicket haul 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton made a huge impact by taking three wickets in his latest 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) assignment, against Lucknow Super Giants. He dismissed Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant in the same over, bringing CSK back into the game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Overton's efforts came after Inglis had scored a blistering half-century, helping LSG get off to a strong start.

Match impact Overton's double strike in the 1st innings Batting first, LSG were off to a stunning start as Inglis went berserk at the top. He dominated a 77-run opening stand with Mitchell Marsh, as the latter contributed just 10 runs in this partnership. However, Overton's double strike in the 10th over turned things around for CSK. Overton's first victim was Inglis, who scored a quickfire 85 off just 33 balls. Later in the same over, the pacer trapped Pant for 15 off 12 balls.

Match conclusion Three wickets for Overton Overton didn't stop at just two wickets. He completed his three-fer by dismissing Akshat Raghuvanshi for 18 runs off 18 balls. Urvil Patel took the catch, completing Overton's haul and bringing CSK back into the game against LSG. Despite his efforts, LSG posted a strong 203/8 while batting first. Overton ended his spell with 3/36 from four overs.

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