IPL: Josh Inglis sets records with breathtaking 85 vs CSK

Australian dasher Josh Inglis has etched his name in history books with a sensational display of power hitting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 affair against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Lucknow Super Giants opener clocked 77 runs off just 25 balls in the first six overs, recording the highest individual powerplay score for LSG in IPL history. Inglish went on to score 85 runs.

Knock A fine hand from Inglis Batting first, LSG were off to a stunning start as Inglis went berserk at the top. He dominated a 77-run stand with Mitchell Marsh, as the latter contributed just 10 runs in this partnership. Inglis dominated both pacers and spinners, completing his fifty off just 17 balls. As mentioned, 77 of his runs came in the first six overs. His innings eventually ended at 85 off 33 balls after he attempted to lap Jamie Overton in the 10th over.

Record-breaking feat Fourth-highest score in IPL powerplay Before Inglis, Mitchell Marsh owned the highest individual powerplay score for LSG, as per Cricbuzz. He made 60 runs against the Mumbai Indians in this phase earlier this season. Meanwhile, Inglis's explosive knock also makes him the fourth-highest run-scorer in an IPL powerplay, behind Suresh Raina (87), Travis Head (84), and Jake Fraser-McGurk (78). The right-hander dominated both pacers and spinners, hitting them all around the park.

Advertisement