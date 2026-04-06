IPL 2026: Why KKR's Chakravarthy, Narine missed PBKS match

Player updates

Chakravarthy hurt himself; Narine unwell

Chakravarthy hurt himself while catching a ball in KKR's last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Narine is unwell and unable to play. With their absence, KKR is left with only one specialist spinner, Anukul Roy. Besides, the Knight Riders brought in West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell and Indian pacer Navdeep Saini. The latter is making his debut for the franchise