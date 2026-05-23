IPL 2026: KKR take on DC in final league game

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final league game of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match is scheduled for May 24 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR have been on a winning streak lately, having won six out of their last seven matches. DC, meanwhile, own six wins and seven losses this season. Though both teams are practically alive in the playoff race, they need more than just a win. Here is the preview.

Crucial match Playoff scenarios for both teams KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs also depend on Rajasthan Royals's (RR) match against Mumbai Indians earlier on Sunday. If RR beat MI, both Punjab Kings and KKR will be eliminated from the tournament. Even if MI beat RR, KKR must overtake PBKS's net run rate if the latter win their final league game. On the other hand, DC need both RR and PBKS to lose their final league. They then need to go past RR's NRR to make a place in the top four. DC currently sit at eighth position on the points table with just 12 points.

Rivalry stats A look at head-to-head record The two teams have clashed 35 times in IPL, and the battle has been close. As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have the upper hand with 20 victories, and DC have 15 wins. Meanwhile, KKR have won eight of their 10 games against DC at the Eden Gardens. KKR sealed a thumping eight-wicket win when these two sides met earlier this season.

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Match details Pitch report and conditions at Eden Gardens Eden Gardens is known for its true bounce, consistent carry, and fast outfield. It has been a high-scoring venue in the past but offers some assistance to fast bowlers with the new ball under lights. The average first-innings score here is between 175-190. Meanwhile, the match will start at 7:30pm IST and will be telecasted on JioStar Network Channels with live streaming available on JioHotstar (App & Website).

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KKR vs DC KKR have been on a roll KKR will be looking to make the most of their home advantage and secure a convincing win. Though their batters have fired lately, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's unavailability due to an injury is a massive dent to their plans. Spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy can be effective in Kolkata. On the other hand, DC have been dented by the inconsistency of their middle order. Their bowling attack has also looked fragile in most games.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs KKR's predicted XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey. DC's predicted XII: KL Rahul(wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar.