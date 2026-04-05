IPL 2026: KKR face stern test against high-flying PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in dire need of a strategic revamp to turn around their early-season woes. The three-time champions will be up against a strong Punjab Kings side, led by Shreyas Iyer, in a crucial 2026 Indian Premier League clash at Eden Gardens on Monday. While KKR have lost each of their first two games this season, PBKS have kick-started their campaign with two back-to-back wins. Here is the preview of the upcoming affair.

Details Pitch report and other details Eden Gardens Stadium has generally been a high-scoring venue in recent years, making it an exciting prospect for this match. However, the bowlers could play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of this encounter. The pitch report indicates that dew could play its part, and the captain winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Performance issues KKR have issues across all departments KKR's batting has been as disappointing as their bowling. Ajinkya Rahane's decision to open has had mixed results as the line-up lacks a solid lower order. In their previous outing, they were bowled out for 161 in just 16 overs, while chasing a target of 227 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moreover, their bowling attack has been jolted by injuries to several pacers. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, their mystery spinners, have also looked out of touch.

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Rival strength PBKS boast a balanced line-up In stark contrast to KKR's struggles, Punjab Kings are in great form with a balanced team. Under Iyer's captaincy, they have won both their matches so far. Their batting line-up is studded with established stars across all positions. Cooper Connolly and skipper Iyer have already made one fifty apiece this season. Their pace-bowling unit featuring Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak looks balanced with veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal adding further bite.

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Historical context A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR and PBKS have developed a strong rivalry in the IPL, having faced each other 35 times. KKR lead the head-to-head with 21 win,s while PBKS have managed to win 13 matches, with one match ending without a result. At the Eden Gardens, the Kings boast four wins and nine defeats against the three-time champions.

Line-ups Here are the probable playing XIIs KKR probable XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani. PBKS probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.