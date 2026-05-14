IPL 2026, LSG vs CSK: Who will ace second leg?

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of IPL 2026 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Less than a week ago, CSK chased down 204 against LSG in the reverse fixture in Chennai. The Super Giants, who have already been eliminated, will now look to spoil fifth-placed CSK's party. The Yellow Army can still reach 18 points and make the playoffs.

Recap How the previous encounter panned out The season's 53rd match saw CSK ace a comfortable run-chase at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis scored a blistering 85 (33) for LSG, who managed 203/8 in 20 overs. In response, CSK were dominant against LSG. Urvil Patel's blistering 65 off just 23 balls battered the Super Giants. He hit 2 fours and 8 sixes in his record-breaking knock. CSK eventually won in the final over.

Team status CSK have impetus The upcoming match will be played on an even slower track. Expect Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad to outfox the LSG batting order in Lucknow. Although CSK will miss the injured Jamie Overton, the home-like conditions favor them. Moreover, LSG are currently last in the 10-team points table with three wins in 11 games. Barring Mitchell Marsh, none of the LSG batters have had momentum in IPL 2026. Even Digvesh Singh Rathi has been leaking runs.

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