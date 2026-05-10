IPL 2026, CSK pip bottom-placed LSG at Chepauk: Key stats

Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season witnessed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffer a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) . The game took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis scored a blistering 85 off just 33 balls for LSG as they managed 203/8 in 20 overs. In response, CSK were dominant against LSG before suffering a lull. However, dropped catches hurt LSG in the end.

LSG highlights Summary of the LSG innings Inglis's explosive innings included 10 fours and six sixes, helping LSG score 91 runs in the powerplay. This was their highest score in the six-over phase this season. However, once the fielding restrictions were lifted, CSK's bowlers made a comeback with Noor Ahmad taking 1/24 and Jamie Overton picking up three wickets for 36 runs. Despite the middle overs slowdown, Shahbaz Ahmed's late blitz of 43 not out off 25 balls propelled LSG past the 200-run mark.

Inglis Inglis records the fourth-highest score in IPL powerplay Inglis dominated both pacers and spinners, completing his fifty off just 17 balls. 77 of his runs came in the first six overs. Before Inglis, Mitchell Marsh owned the highest individual powerplay score for LSG, as per Cricbuzz. He made 60 runs against the Mumbai Indians in this phase earlier this season. Meanwhile, Inglis's explosive knock also made him the fourth-highest run-scorer in an IPL powerplay, behind Suresh Raina (87), Travis Head (84), and Jake Fraser-McGurk (78).

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Stats Second IPL fifty for Inglis Inglis's 33-ball 85 was laced with 10 fours and six sixes. This was his second IPL fifty, which took him to 376 runs from 13 matches at 34.18 (SR: 179.90). Notably, this is just his second appearance in IPL 2026, as he missed the initial half due to his wedding. Overall, in T20 cricket, the Australian got to a tally of 4,127 from 174 matches at 29.69 (SR: 150.95). This was his 21st fifty (100s: 4).

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Information Shahbaz chips in for LSG Shahbaz hit three fours and three sixes in his knock of 45*. In 117 T20s, he now owns 1,413 runs from 78 innings at 26.66. His strike rate is 135.99. In the IPL, he went on to surpass 600 runs (603) at 20.79.

Overton Jamie Overton dents LSG with three-wicket haul Overton ended his spell with 3/36 from four overs. Across 10 games this season, Overton has raced to 14 wickets at an economy of 8.89, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, the England star went wicket-less in each of his three IPL outings before this season. Overall in T20s, he raced to a tally of 170 wickets from 208 matches (160 innings) at an average of 25-plus (25.28). His economy rate is around 9 (8.96).

Information Kamboj is the Purple Cap holder once again CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj claimed 2/47 from his 4 overs. From 11 IPL games this season, he owns 19 wickets at 19.21. He surpassed GT's Kagiso Rabada (18) in terms of wickets this season.

Chase How did CSK's chase pan out? CSK openers Sanju Samson (28) and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 45 runs inside 4 overs. Thereafter, the Urvil Patel storm hit Chennai as CSK ended up with 91 runs in the PP overs. Urvil continued his blitz and completed a 13-ball fifty. He added 81 runs alongside Gaikwad for the 2nd wicket. After his dismissal for 65, CSK slowed down as LSG offfered resistance. In the end, they secured a 5-wicket win in the final over.

Fastest Urvil Patel smashes the joint-fastest fifty in IPL Urvil recorded the joint-fastest fifty in IPL. He attained the landmark from 13 balls. With this fifty off 13 balls, the CSK batter equaled the record of Rajasthan Royals's Yashasvi Jaiswal. The RR opener achieved the record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens. KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd attained the feat off 14 balls

Record Another record for Urvil as he surpasses ABD and Jaiswal As per Cricbuzz, Urvil also made the record for the highest score after 1st 10 balls faced in the IPL. Highest scores after first 10 balls of an IPL innings 42* - Urvil Patel vs LSG, Chennai, 2026 41* - AB de Villiers vs MI, Bengaluru, 2015 41* - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

Information Urvil surpasses 1,500 runs in T20 cricket With this knock of 65, Urvil has raced to 178 runs from 7 IPL innings. This was his maiden IPL fifty. Overall in T20s, he went on to surpass 1,500 runs. He has amassed 1,535 runs from 61 games at 26.92 (50s: 5, 100s: 3).

Gaikwad Gaikwad hits a 28-ball 42 Gaikwad hit a 28-ball 42 for CSK. He slammed three fours and two sixes. From 82 IPL games, he owns 2,795 runs at 39.36. Against LSG, he owns 225 runs from six games at 56.25. Overall in T20s, he has got to 5,295 runs at 38.64 from 162 matches (156 innings).