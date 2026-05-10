CSK's Urvil Patel smashes the joint-fastest fifty in IPL: Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel has recorded the joint-fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) . He attained the landmark from 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 53 of the IPL 2026 season at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Urvil walked in when CSK were 45/1 in the 4th over. He took LSG to the cleaners thereafter.

Do you know? Urvil matches Yashasvi Jaiswal's record With this fifty off 13 balls, the CSK batter equaled the record of Rajasthan Royals's Yashasvi Jaiswal. The RR opener achieved the record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens.

Fastest 50 Fastest fifties in IPL (by balls faced) As mentioned, Urvil equaled Jaiswal's record for the fastest fifty (by balls). Fastest IPL fifties (by balls faced) 13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023 13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026 14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018 14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022 14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025

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Twitter Post Record! 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐓 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝟓𝟎 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐈𝐏𝐋!



Take a bow, Urvil! 🔥🫡 #WhistlePodu #CSKvLSG — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2026

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Record Another record for Urvil as he surpasses ABD and Jaiswal As per Cricbuzz, Urvil also made the record for the highest score after 1st 10 balls faced in the IPL. Highest scores after first 10 balls of an IPL innings 42* - Urvil Patel vs LSG, Chennai, 2026 41* - AB de Villiers vs MI, Bengaluru, 2015 41* - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

Knock Urvil falls for 65 runs off 23 balls The Urvil storm hit Chennai as he ended up scoring 65 off 23 balls. His knock was laced with two fours and 8 sixes. His strike read 282.61. He was part of a stunning 81-run stand alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the 5th over, he smoked Avesh Khan for three successive sixes. Digvesh Singh Rathi faced the brunt next. He also attacked Shahbaz Ahmed.