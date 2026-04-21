IPL 2026: Can LSG endure RR's charge at home?

Lucknow Super Giants will host Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 22. LSG currently sit ninth in the standings with just two wins from six matches, while RR are third despite losing their last two encounters. Besides, RR have all in-form players.

LSG LSG batters lacking form Despite a promising start, LSG are coming off three successive defeats. Their poor run can be attributed to an out-of-form batting order. Notably, Nicholas Pooran has been completely out of touch. He has managed just 51 runs across six innings at a strike rate of 79.68. Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh looked solid against Punjab Kings but couldn't guide LSG to victory. LSG's experiment to send Ayush Badoni as an opener didn't reap dividends either.

RR RR expected to ace powerplay There have been concerns in the RR camp too, but they have in-form openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo can single-handedly crush the Super Giants in the Powerplay. Given the slow nature of the Lucknow wicket, even 180 would be a decent score. Besides, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have been breathing fire this season. Add spinner Ravi Bishnoi and the attack looks complete.

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Information LSG bowlers can stun PBKS While RR certainly have an edge, LSG can stun them with their pace attack. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav can unsettle any opposition on their day. For instance, Prince took 2/25 against PBKS, a match that saw 454 runs.

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