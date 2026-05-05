IPL 2026: Fit-again Lungi Ngidi returns to DC XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has made a comeback to full fitness and replaced Kyle Jamieson in the playing XI for his team's latest IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is being held at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ngidi's return comes after he completed a mandatory concussion layoff after suffering a head injury while fielding during DC's match against the Punjab Kings on April 25.

Injury details Ngidi suffered concussion during DC's match against PBKS Ngidi had fallen awkwardly while attempting to catch PBKS opener Priyansh Arya. He was later rushed to the hospital for evaluation. After being discharged from BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Ngidi followed the mandatory concussion recovery protocol, which kept him out of action for nearly a week. Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed on Monday that the pacer is now fully fit and available for selection against Chennai.

Team composition DC yet to recover fully from injury concerns Despite Ngidi's return strengthening DC's pace attack, young player Sahil Parakh is yet to recover from his facial injury. Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka is likely to continue at the top of the order, while David Miller is expected to remain on the bench once again. Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel opted to bat first after winning the toss, expecting a slower pitch in later stages of the game.

Advertisement

Match strategy CSK make changes as well Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also agreed with Patel's assessment of the pitch, saying it looked dry and could help slower bowlers as the match progressed. CSK made a couple of changes to their squad, bringing in left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh. This comes after all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh was ruled out due to injury.

Advertisement

Information Ngidi's stats in IPL 2026 Before his injury, Ngidi had been faring well for the Capitals. Across six innings this season, he picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.70 with best bowling figures of 3/17. The CSK game would see Ngidi pair up with Mitchell Starc.