IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians still reach playoffs?

Mumbai Indians (MI) finally snapped their three-match losing streak in IPL 2026 with a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match, played at Wankhede Stadium, saw the hosts chase down 229, thanks to explosive knocks from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. However, despite the victory, MI are still in ninth place on the points table. Another defeat will even quash MI's slim chances of making the playoffs.

Points table MI's position on points table As of now, MI have won only three of their 10 games (lost seven). Currently placed ninth, the five-time champions have earned six points with a Net Run Rate of -0.649. To qualify for the playoffs, a team usually needs at least 14 points (seven wins). For MI to reach 14 points, they need to win all four of their remaining matches. If they lose even one more match, their chances of qualifying will be almost over.

Information Standings with points as of May 5 IPL 2026 standings: Punjab Kings (13), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Sunrisers Hyderabad (12), Sunrisers Hyderabad (12), Gujarat Titans (12), Chennai Super Kings (8), Delhi Capitals (8), Kolkata Knight Riders (7), Mumbai Indians (6), and Lucknow Super Giants (4).

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Concerns Form of core group MI's biggest concern is the form of their core group. While the side was bolstered by Rohit Sharma's return, Suryakumar Yadav has been completely out of touch. And barring a match-winning century, Tilak Varma has also lacked consistency. The most surprising factor is Jasprit Bumrah's form. The premier pacer has taken just three wickets in 10 games with an economy of nearly 9. Even Hardik Pandya is running out of ideas, though he missed the LSG game.

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