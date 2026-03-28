MI to kick-start their IPL 2026 campaign against KKR: Preview 

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is all set to host the second match of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The high-voltage contest, which promises to be a thrilling affair, is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. While MI look stronger on the paper, KKR also boast some big names in their line-up. On this note, we look at the match preview.

Pitch conditions Pitch report and streaming details Wankhede Stadium is known for its batter-friendly surface, but it also offers plenty of assistance to bowlers who can use their variations effectively. The black soil surface is expected to witness a high-scoring contest on Sunday night, with a target of 230-plus being considered defendable in the first innings. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).

Team overview MI are studded with big names The Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya for the third consecutive season, are determined to clinch their sixth IPL title. Their squad is bolstered by the presence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult. On the other hand, KKR will be captained by Ajinkya Rahane and feature a star-studded lineup including Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen. However, injuries to several pacers has jolted their bowling attack.

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Historical matchup MI own most IPL wins versus KKR MI and KKR have faced each other 35 times in their IPL history, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Mumbai-based team firmly dominates this battle, having clinched 24 fixtures (11 defeats). No other team boasts more IPL wins against the Knight Riders. Across 12 games at the Wankhede Stadium, 10 have gone in MI's favor. The Knight Riders have prevailed in the remaining two.

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Team lineup Predicted XIs for MI and KKR MI Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Impact Player: Mayank Markande KKR Predicted XI: Sunil Narine, Finn Allen/ Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani. Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.