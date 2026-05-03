IPL 2026: Why MI can break shackles in LSG clash

On April 4, the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see a clash between the bottom two teams, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The match is scheduled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are desperate for a win to revive their playoff hopes. MI are currently ninth with just two wins from nine matches. And last-placed LSG have managed only two victories in eight games. Here's why MI can finally shine at home.

Impact MI can go big despite struggle MI's chances of making it to the IPL playoffs have been hampered by the poor form of their star players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. Moreover, former captain Rohit Sharma is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained earlier this season. Despite having a torrid run, MI have still recorded 220-plus totals thrice at Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing season.

Pressure LSG under pressure On the other hand, LSG have had even more collective batting failures, losing each of their last five games. Captain Rishabh Pant is under pressure to turn things around, besides finding his Midas touch. Despite some strong performances from Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Prince Yadav, poor batting, especially from Nicholas Pooran, has led to LSG's downfall this season. Anything over 220 will be tough for LSG to chase.

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