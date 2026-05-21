'Sore thumb': MS Dhoni unavailable for Gujarat Titans game

Chennai Super Kings' batting coach, Michael Hussey , has confirmed that MS Dhoni will miss the upcoming match against Gujarat Titans due to a thumb injury. The news comes as a blow for CSK as they find themselves in a must-win situation. Ahead of the match, Hussey said, "I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team."

Injury update Dhoni's injury update Hussey further elaborated on Dhoni's condition, saying, "He has got a bit of a sore thumb, so it is recovering nicely, but he would not be ready for this match." However, there's hope that if CSK make it to the playoffs, Dhoni could make a comeback. This injury adds to the list of setbacks for the veteran cricketer, who had been out since the season started due to a calf strain.

Playoff prospects CSK's hopes and attitude moving forward CSK's hopes of making it to the playoffs now depend on their performance against GT and other results. The team suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last home game. Despite these challenges, Hussey remains optimistic about the team's attitude moving forward. He said, "It was disappointing, especially in front of our home fans. Obviously, it's made it difficult for us to get through to the knockouts. Everyone will take lessons from it."

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Dhoni Fitness issues spark retirement speculations At 44, Dhoni's fitness has been a major talking point in discussions about his future. He continues to evade questions surrounding his retirement, leaving the decision open at each season's end. However, this season has been particularly uncertain with Dhoni managing his body carefully and missing matches. Meanwhile, Dhoni has 278 caps to his name, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has tallied 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. His strike rate of 137.45 is also impressive (50s: 24).

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