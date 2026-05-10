IPL 2026: PBKS take on struggling DC in Dharamsala

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The clash is scheduled to be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. PBKS started off well this season with six wins in their first seven matches but have since suffered three consecutive losses. DC, meanwhile, have just four wins and seven losses. Here is the match preview.

DC's situation Morale low for DC Having lost five of their last six games, Delhi Capitals are all but out of the playoff race. While their batters have struggled on slow and turning surfaces, the bowlers have also looked ineffective, with Kuldeep Yadav's form being the major concern. Coming to DC, each of their top four batters has been among massive runs. The team has been struggling with catching and leaking runs from their pace bowlers lately.

Past encounters A look at head-to-head record Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 35 times in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, PBKS has won 18 matches while DC has emerged victorious on 17 occasions. One of DC's wins came via the Super Over. Meanwhile, PBKS chased down 265 when these two sides met earlier this season. This remains the highest successful chase in IPL history.

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Pitch report Pitch report and other details The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is known for its batting-friendly pitches. The ball comes onto the bat perfectly and due to the high altitude, the air is thinner, offering less resistance to the ball and making it easier for batsmen to hit sixes. This will be the first match of the season at this venue. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs PBKS (Probable XII): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. DC (Probable XII): KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.