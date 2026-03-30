IPL 2026: Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans begin campaign in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings will host Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on March 31. The fixture is scheduled at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The clash promises to be a battle of contrasting styles - PBKS's aggressive batting versus GT's lethal bowling attack. While PBKS were the 2025 runners-up, GT lost the Eliminator.

Details Pitch details and conditions The pitch at the New Chandigarh venue is known to offer something for both batters and bowlers. Spin usually comes into play during the latter stages of the game. According to AccuWeather, there will be a 33% cloud cover during the match, benefiting the pacers. PBKS have played just one game against GT here (in 2024). Though GT had a hard time chasing 143 in this fixture, they eventually prevailed by three wickets.

Record An even head-to-head record The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two sides at all. As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS and GT have crossed swords six times since the latter's IPL debut in the 2022 season. Both teams have recorded three wins and as many defeats against each other. Such has been the rivalry that neither side has won successive matches against the other.

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PBKS lineup Shreyas Iyer leads aggressive Punjab batting PBKS have retained their star-studded batting line-up, led by captain Shreyas Iyer. The opening combination of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh will continue to bolster the Kings. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal will once again be their key bowlers. Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

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GT lineup Shubman Gill captains balanced GT side As mentioned, the Shubman Gill-led GT will rely more on their bowling attack, which includes Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada. At the top, skipper Gill and Jos Buttler will continue to power the Titans. Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, and Rahul Tewatia will be their finishers. Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill (captain), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore.