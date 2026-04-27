These player battles can headline PBKS-RR IPL 2026 clash 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to extend their unbeaten run as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. The contest will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 28. While PBKS have recorded six wins from seven matches, RR have five wins and three losses. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can be on display.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Arshdeep Singh Fresh from a fiery hundred versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be high on confidence. As his IPL strike rate is 222.26, PBKS must come up with a precise plan to contain the 15-year-old sensation. As Sooryavanshi opens the proceedings, his battle with Arshdeep Singh would be enticing. Though the left-arm pacer has claimed seven wickets in IPL 2026, his economy rate has been a tad over 10, as per ESPNcricinfo.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh vs Jofra Archer Another opener who has been enjoying a dream run this season is PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh. The dasher blasted a stunning 76 runs off 26 balls in his last outing against Delhi Capitals. However, in the coming game, Prabhsimran would face Jofra Archer's thunderbolts in the powerplay. The latter, who has often struck in the first over this season, has claimed eight powerplay wickets in IPL 2026.

Advertisement