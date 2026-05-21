IPL 2026: Five teams in contention for remaining playoff spot

As the IPL 2026 league stage approaches its business end, the playoff race is heating up. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are out of the race, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made it through. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in a strong position among the other five teams, followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The chances of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are slim.

Twitter Post IPL 2026: Current standings One spot still left up for grabs 😯



Who's your pick to be the 4️⃣th playoffs team? 🍿#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/DbLnQlvYBO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2026

Qualification route RR require a win for outright qualification The equation is simple for RR, who are fourth in the points table. A win in their remaining game against MI would take them to 16 points, helping them secure a playoff spot. However, if RR lose against MI, they would hope that PBKS lose their final game against LSG. The Kings can't go beyond 15 points as one of their matches was abandoned.

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Crucial matches PBKS and KKR have similar paths to playoffs For PBKS, beating LSG is a must for any chance of qualifying. Even if they win, MI will have to beat RR. The outcome of the KKR-DC match will then decide if PBKS finish fourth alone or tied with KKR. Fifth-placed PBKS were unbeaten in their first seven games. They are coming off six successive defeats. Meanwhile, KKR also need to beat DC. They also require MI to beat RR to stay alive.

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