IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: Can RCB ace the GT challenge?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first qualifier of IPL 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season, finishing with identical records of nine wins and five losses from 14 matches. Here we look at the preview.

Match history Pitch report and other details The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala has hosted three matches so far in IPL 2026, with an average first-innings score of around 211. Chasing teams have won two out of the three games played here, making it likely that the captain winning the toss would prefer to bowl first on this high-scoring surface. Meanwhile, the match will start at 7:30pm IST and will be telecasted on JioStar Network Channels with live streaming available on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team strength RCB have been mighty consistent RCB have been known for their aggressive batting, but this season they have also improved their bowling attack. Virat Kohli has aced the anchor role in the destructive batting line-up, as the likes of Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal have assisted him well. The pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done the required job in the middle and end overs. Their ability to win away from home and close out tight matches has made them one of the most consistent sides in IPL 2026.

Advertisement

Team strategy GT have been a well-rounded team this season GT, on the other hand, have relied on a strong batting lineup and an even stronger bowling attack. Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have provided stability and aggression at the top of the order. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna have been consistent with their new-ball strikes, while Rashid Khan has expertly controlled the middle overs.

Advertisement

H2H Here's the head-to-head record RCB and GT have faced each other twice this season, with both teams winning their respective home games. As per ESPNcricinfo, RCB and GT have overall faced each other eight times, with the head-to-head record poised at 4-4. The two teams have never met in Dharamsala.

Information Will the losing team be knocked out? The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2 to determine the second finalist. Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will tussle in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Line-ups A look at the probable playing XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.