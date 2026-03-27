RCB host SRH in IPL 2026 opener: Preview and stats 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin with a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match will be held at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. Notably, Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in the team's first few games as regular skipper Pat Cummins is recovering from an injury. Here is the match preview.

Venue details Pitch report and streaming details Historically, the Chinnaswamy ground has been a graveyard for bowlers, with the small boundaries further denting their plight. This ground has seen several batting records from Chris Gayle's mahyem to SRH smashing 287/3. Expect the same blitz in 2026, as the average score batting first here is 166-plus. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).

Team history RCB aim to defend their maiden title; SRH seek redemption RCB dominated the 2025 season, finally clinching their maiden IPL title. On the other hand, SRH struggled last year, finishing sixth and missing out on a playoff spot after losing four of their last five league games. Though the Orange Army boast a formidable batting line-up, their bowling looks thin on paper. On the other hand, RCB's pace attack has been hit by several injuries. Their batting is solid.

Advertisement

Team lineup A look at the probable XIs RCB Probable XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy. Impact sub: Rasikh Salam Dar. SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshit Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Shivam Mavi. Impact sub: Zeeshan Ansari.

Advertisement

Match stats Here's the head-to-head record Coming to the head-to-head record, RCB and SRH have faced each other 25 times in IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these matches, RCB have won 11 while SRH have emerged victorious on 14 occasions. One of SRH's wins came via a Super Over. RCB are 5-3 against SRH at home in terms of the win-loss record.