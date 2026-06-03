1,400-plus sixes! IPL 2026 sets run-scoring records

The high-octane 2026 IPL season concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defending their title. RCB became the third side to win successive IPL titles after beating Gujarat Titans in what was a one-sided final in Ahmedabad. Like every season, the 19th edition saw plenty of records with the bat. Over 1,400 sixes were hit, the most in an IPL season.

Numbers Most sixes and fours in a season According to ESPNcricinfo, as many as 1,426 sixes were struck in IPL 2026, the most in a season. The previous record was 1,294 maximums from the 2025 season (a 10.2% increase). Only three other seasons have recorded more than 1,000 sixes - 2022 (1,062), 2023 (1,124), and 2024 (1260). The 2026 season even broke the fours record (2,332). The previous record was 2,245 (2025).

Information Most sixes by a side Of the 1,426 sixes, as many as 181 were hit by Rajasthan Royals (RR), the most by a side in a season. They broke the record of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who hammered 178 maximums in 2024.

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Records Sooryavanshi tops the chart RR's success has to be attributed to the astronomical run of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old RR opener smashed 72 sixes, the most by a batter in an IPL season. He surpassed Chris Gayle, who hit 59 sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2012. Not only the IPL, Sooryavanshi now has the most sixes in a T20 tournament.

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