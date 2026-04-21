IPL 2026: Ton-up Tilak Varma sets these unique records

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma hammered a match-winning century against Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . His 45-ball 101* not only took the five-time champions to a 99-run victory, but also broke their losing streak in the season. According to Cricbuzz, Tilak became the first MI batter to outscore the opposition in the IPL. Here are the unique records he made.

Knock Tilak reaches three figures despite slow start MI had a patchy start, with Kagiso Rabada taking three wickets in the Powerplay. Naman Dhir tried to stabilize the innings with a 32-ball 45, but it was Tilak who stole the show. Tilak, once on 19 off 22 balls, smashed 82 runs in his next 23. He scored 21 runs in the final over, including a last-ball four, to complete his century. Tilak scored an unbeaten 101 (45), hitting 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Information Outscoring the opposition As mentioned, Tilak is the first MI batter to outscore the opposition in the IPL (GT perished for 100). Overall, he became the ninth player with this record. KL Rahul last did it in 2020, smashing 132* for Punjab Kings against RCB (109) in Dubai.

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Milestones Tilak attains these feats As per Cricbuzz, Tilak became the fourth batter to slam an IPL century while batting at No. 5 or lower, joining Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, and Ben Stokes. Tilak also hit the joint-fastest IPL hundred for MI (45 balls), matching Sanath Jayasuriya's record from the inaugural edition. The youngster became the second MI batter after Suryakumar Yadav to slam a hundred against GT.

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