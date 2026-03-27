Daniel Vettori says Pat Cummins fit while managing bowling loads

Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach Daniel Vettori has given an update on pacer Pat Cummins 's fitness. He said that while Cummins is fit, he is currently working on his bowling loads. "His fitness has been exceptional," Vettori said in a pre-match press conference. The coach added that the only challenge for Cummins was building up his bowling loads after getting the all-clear from Cricket Australia.

Fitness progress Cummins return timeline in 10-12 days Vettori explained that Cummins has had ample time to work on his fitness, given his long absence from the game. He said, "It's a bit of a painstaking process to get the lungs up to where he feels confident and strong about bowling." The coach hopes to have a definitive timeline for Cummins's return in the next 10-12 days.

Team selection Uncapped trio vie for spots Vettori also spoke about three uncapped Indian batters - R. Smaran, Salil Arora, and Aniket Verma - who are all vying for spots in the playing XI. He said Smaran is probably in the best form among anyone in India while praising Arora's performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and warm-up games. The coach said they have to balance their fifth and sixth bowler options against a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting line-up.

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