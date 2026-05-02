IPL 2026: SRH aim to extend winning streak against KKR

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 45 of the 2026 Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 3. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While the Orange Army has sealed six of its nine games this season, KKR have claimed just two wins from eight matches. Here we look at the match preview.

Match stats Pitch report and other details The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for being a batter's paradise in IPL 2026, with hard and flat surfaces that offer minimal assistance to pace bowlers after the ball loses its shine. However, large boundary dimensions provide some protection for spinners who are brave enough to toss the ball up. The match will begin at 3:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Game plan KKR aim to find right bowling combinations against SRH Meanwhile, KKR are looking to stabilize their campaign after an inconsistent mid-season run. The team's leadership group is focused on finding the right bowling combinations to stop SRH's momentum. This match promises a classic confrontation between SRH's power-hitting and KKR's spin-heavy approach, making it a crucial encounter for the playoff race. Notably, SRH are enjoying a five-match winning streak.

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H2H Here's the head-to-head record SRH should be confident to extend their winning run, having beaten KKR by 65 runs earlier in the season. In terms of overall head-to-head record between the two teams, KKR have won 20 matches compared to SRH's 11 from 31 meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo. One of KKR's wins came in the Super Over. At home, SRH have three wins and four defeats against the three-time champions.

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Line-ups Probable XIIs of the 2 teams SRH (Predicted playing XII): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain. KKR (Predicted playing XII): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana.