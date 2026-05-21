IPL 2026, SRH vs RCB: Key player matchups
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash in Match 67 of IPL 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International on May 22. Both teams are looking for a top-two finish to secure their playoff spots. A win would guarantee top-placed RCB a first-place finish, while SRH need a convincing victory to consolidate their top-two spot. Here are the key player matchups.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins
The two sides met in the IPL 2026 opener in March. Back then, SRH missed the guile of Pat Cummins, who was injured. The SRH skipper would now fancy his chances against an in-form Virat Kohli. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Australian speedster has dismissed Kohli once in 11 T20 innings. Kohli averages an excellent 81 and has a strike rate of 142.1 against Cummins.
#2
Travis Head vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's impeccable line and length this season have put him back in contention for a Team India spot. Bhuvnehswar is currently the Purple Cap holder with 24 wickets. SRH opener Travis Head would be wary of him in the Powerplay. The dasher has fallen to Bhuvneshwar once in three T20 innings. He is yet to score a six off Bhuvneshwar in nine balls.
#3
Heinrich Klaasen vs Romario Shepherd
While Bhuvneshwar tops the wicket column, Heinrich Klaasen has been regularly making the two in the list of run-scorers. The latter currently has 555 runs with a strike rate of 155.89. Going by the matchups, RCB could introduce Romario Shepherd in front of Klaasen. The West Indies all-rounder has dismissed Klaasen twice in five T20 innings. However, the latter's strike rate is 177.41.