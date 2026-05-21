IPL 2026, SRH vs RCB: Key player matchups

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash in Match 67 of IPL 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International on May 22. Both teams are looking for a top-two finish to secure their playoff spots. A win would guarantee top-placed RCB a first-place finish, while SRH need a convincing victory to consolidate their top-two spot. Here are the key player matchups.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins The two sides met in the IPL 2026 opener in March. Back then, SRH missed the guile of Pat Cummins, who was injured. The SRH skipper would now fancy his chances against an in-form Virat Kohli. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Australian speedster has dismissed Kohli once in 11 T20 innings. Kohli averages an excellent 81 and has a strike rate of 142.1 against Cummins.

#2 Travis Head vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar's impeccable line and length this season have put him back in contention for a Team India spot. Bhuvnehswar is currently the Purple Cap holder with 24 wickets. SRH opener Travis Head would be wary of him in the Powerplay. The dasher has fallen to Bhuvneshwar once in three T20 innings. He is yet to score a six off Bhuvneshwar in nine balls.

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